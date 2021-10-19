Beam Global Receives California State DMV Order for Off-grid EV Charging Systems

The California State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has purchased 15 EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems for public use from Beam Global, a provider of sustainable technology for EV charging, outdoor media and energy security.

The systems were purchased through the California Department of General Services (DGS) Contract #1-18-61-16, which serves to simplify the government procurement process and make chosen solutions available statewide at the best negotiated pricing.

“Contracts like the California DGS contract and the federal GSA contract make EV ARC systems as easy to procure as they are to deploy for government entities across the nation,” says Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “Because of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s desire to deploy 1.2 million EV chargers by 2030, we’re seeing more multi-unit orders from government entities, which is promising for the future.”

The California DMV’s 15 units will offer free public charging at locations across the state for DMV visitors to charge their EVs while they conduct business at the DMV. Each solar-powered EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power two Enel X JuiceBox Pro EV charging stations. The transportable but permanent systems include the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts and emergencies.

Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to state agency budgets.

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new climate bill on September 23 that included $4 billion in funding for EV charging infrastructure. The California DGS contract is the result of a thorough evaluation of Beam Global’s capabilities, which identified performance-driven sustainable solutions and a strong history of customer satisfaction.