Beam Global Introduces System for Improved Charging Station Mobility

Beam Global has debuted the ARC Mobility trailer, a specialized hydraulic transport solution designed to rapidly transport and relocate off-grid EV ARC charging systems.

The ARC Mobility trailer is manufactured at the Beam factory in San Diego and was designed by Beam engineers to make it fast and easy for one person to stow, transport, place, unstow, and deploy solar-powered EV ARC charging solutions.

“Customers are building fleets of EV ARC charging systems. Our repeat customers are placing multi-unit second and third orders to build out their EV charging infrastructure with off-grid transportable EV ARC systems. We have also seen an increase in first-time customers placing multi-unit orders right out the gate,” says Desmond Wheatley, Beam Global CEO.

“The ability to easily relocate EV charging is a unique and valuable capability of the EV ARC systems, and with their own ARC Mobility trailer, customers can have ultimate flexibility for emergencies, power outages, events, moves from leased properties, or changes in emerging EV driver patterns. As EV charging demand, patterns and needs change, so can the emerging EV charging infrastructure,” he adds.

The transport system’s rugged steel frame is powder-coated for long-lasting durability and rust prevention with a slip-resistant, grit-surface decking for safety and ease of movement. Heavy duty suspension, self-adjusting electric brakes and tandem 10,000 lb. axles provide smooth stable transport. The trailer includes a spare wheel and mount and comes in gooseneck or pintle hitch configurations for powerful towing options.