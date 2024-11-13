Baseload Receives Funding from NRCan to Expand EV Charging Network

Baseload Power Corporation has received $9.445 million in funding from Natural Resources Canada (NRCan) to support the expansion of its electric vehicle charging network across Canada. Baseload and NRCan announced the funding agreement in Toronto.

This funding will directly support the addition of 126 fast EV chargers to Baseload’s AURA EV Charging network, which will be installed and operational throughout Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia by the end of 2025. Once operational, this will put Baseload’s total fast EV charging network at over 200 stations across Canada.

“With this contribution from the government of Canada, we are making essential investments in EV charging infrastructure to support the country’s planned EV supply chain growth and to accelerate EV adoption nationwide,” says Jonathan Sandler, president of Baseload. “The electrification of transportation represents a transformative shift, and Canada has a unique opportunity to lead this movement, foster job creation and economic growth, and contribute to a healthier planet that ensures a sustainable legacy for future generations.”

The funding was received through NRCan’s Zero Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) aimed at supporting initiatives that are helping Canada meet its commitment to become net-zero by 2050.

“To support Canadians choosing EVs, the government of Canada is helping companies like Baseload Power build reliable and available charging options where we live, work, travel and play,” adds Julie Dabrusin, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and member of Parliament for Toronto–Danforth.

Baseload plans to continue to invest in expanding its AURA network across Canada to meet the future needs of e-mobility.