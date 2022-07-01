Baseload Power Obtains Funding to Expand EV Charging Network

Baseload Power Corp. has received $3.5 million in funding through Natural Resources Canada’s (NRCan) Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program to support the growth of its electric vehicle (EV) charging network, AURA EV Charging, across Canada.

With the support of NRCan’s funding, Baseload’s AURA network will increase by 67 fast EV chargers and 31 medium speed level-2 speed chargers to be installed and operational throughout Ontario and Quebec by the end of this year. The funding was received through NRCan’s Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), which is intended to support initiatives that are helping Canada meet its net-zero by 2050 commitment.

“Together with the government of Canada, we are making the necessary investments in EV charging infrastructure to help secure a sustainable future for Canada,” states Jonathan Sandler, president of Baseload. “The electrification of transportation is essential to ensuring that we steward our planet well, leaving it in better shape than how we found it for our future generations.”

AURA offers turnkey EV charging solutions covering multi-level charging speeds for commercial, workplace, fleet and home applications under a variety of business arrangements. The AURA network is located at premier retail, workplace and commercial properties across Ontario, Quebec and British Columbia. Aura uses FLO’s EV charger operating system and the design-build expertise of Smith & Long Ltd. to provide EV charging reliability.

“We are very pleased to support AURA and Baseload Power in this major deployment,” says Louis Tremblay, FLO’s president and CEO. “FLO’s expansion across principal locations in Canada, particularly in Ontario via the AURA network, has been key in the network’s overall growth, providing EV drivers with the service that they expect and deserve.”

“We are proud to be making this announcement at The Burlington Centre and are excited to be working with co-owners RioCan and KingSett that are both leading Canadian real estate companies that share our enthusiasm for promoting EV adoption,” adds Paul Merkur, Baseload’s EVP.

AURA’s fast EV chargers are located at commercial properties including those owned by RioCan and co-owned by RioCan and KingSett Capital.

“As community stewards and a leader in the Canadian real estate industry, we strive to bring sustainable options to the communities in which we operate,” says Oliver Harrison, RioCan’s senior vice president of operations. “We are excited by this significant step forward in increasing the number of EV charging stations in our portfolio.” “This important initiative with Baseload and RioCan aligns perfectly with KingSett’s commitment to driving progress on climate change and providing our stakeholders with greater access to clean transportation charging solutions,” concludes Theresa Warnaar, KingSett’s senior vice president of retail and asset resilience.