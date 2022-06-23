Ballard Truck Center Signs as First Mass. Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer

Ballard Truck Center, a fifth-generation family-owned business, is the first Volvo Truck Certified Electric Vehicle (EV) Dealer in Massachusetts at its Tewksbury location. The Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer program includes training courses designed to educate sales and service representatives so that they are better able to help customers with their entire electromobility transition.

“Expanding the Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealer network to New England is another key step in developing the full support system needed for widescale Class 8 truck electrification to succeed,” says Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “We congratulate Ballard Truck Center for being the first dealership to complete the training program in Massachusetts – making it the eighth U.S. state to have one or more Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealerships – and commend their team’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.”

Founded in 1906 as a blacksmith shop, Ballard Truck Center operates five locations in Massachusetts in Tewksbury, Avon, West Springfield, West Wareham and Worcester, as well as one in Johnston, R.I. The Tewksbury location is the first to be certified.

The dealership upgraded one service bay at the Tewksbury location to be dedicated to battery-electric trucks and trained three of its technicians to safely perform maintenance and repairs, which are covered by Volvo’s Gold Contract for its VNR Electric model. The location also maintains a $1.5 million inventory in key parts and components for the Volvo VNR Electric model. In addition, it has a portable charger to service the Volvo VNR Electrics and has begun developing plans to install additional charging infrastructure as adoption of battery-electric trucks continues to grow in the region.

“Ballard Truck Center has been keeping New England rolling for more than 100 years, and we have continued to adapt and expand our business to meet the evolving needs of our customers,” states Robert Picking, head of business development for Ballard Truck Center. “Becoming Massachusetts’ first Volvo Trucks Certified EV Dealership is a prime example of the company’s customer-first mindset, and we are excited to now also be able to provide the support and experience needed for customers with their zero-tailpipe emission transportation goals.”