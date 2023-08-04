Ballard Supplying Fuel Cell Tech for Ford Trucks Prototype

Ballard Power Systems has signed a letter of intent with Ford Trucks to supply a fuel cell system as part of the development of a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle prototype.

The partnership includes an initial purchase order for two FCmove-XD 120 kW fuel cell engines that are planned to be delivered to Ford Trucks this year.

The 120 kW FCmove-XD fuel cell engines are planned to be integrated into Ford Trucks’ F-MAX 44-ton long-haul tractor truck. Ford Trucks plans to build and assemble the fuel cell F-MAX in Turkey and aims to commence European Ten-T corridor demonstrations in 2025 as part of the European Union’s Horizon Europe ZEFES (Zero Emission Freight EcoSystem) project.

Upon the successful completion of the development program and subject to certain other conditions, Ballard may be named as the preferred supplier for the serial production of the fuel cell-powered F-MAX.

In the ZEFES project, four truck OEMs, two trailer OEMs, suppliers, logistic operators, and research partners will work together toward the overall goal of accelerating the integration of ZEVs for long-distance heavy transport. This work plans to focus on efficiency improvements, mass production capabilities and demonstrating the use of the technologies in daily operations.

“At Ford Trucks, we invest in alternative technologies that will define the automobile industry’s future in accordance with our sustainability aims. Electrification, followed by hydrogen technology, is one of our top priorities,” says Emrah Duman, Ford Trucks’ vice president. “Our first fuel cell electric-powered vehicle F-MAX, which we will develop as part of the ZEFES project, will be a significant milestone.”