Ballard Power Systems Touts PEM Fuel Cell Technology Milestone

Ballard Power Systems says the company’s proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell technology and products have now powered fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) – in commercial heavy- and medium-duty motive applications for a cumulative total of more than 50 million kilometers on roads around the globe.

Ballard PEM fuel cell technology and products – with the 8th generation power module launched in 2019 – have been integrated for many years into FCEVs to provide zero-emission power for vehicle propulsion in 15 countries around the world. This includes approximately 1,000 fuel cell electric buses (FCEBs) and 2,200 commercial trucks. Approximately 70% of the more than 50 million kilometers has been achieved in FCEVs deployed in China, with the remaining vehicles deployed in Europe and North America.

“This is an exciting milestone for Ballard and the fuel cell industry as we continue to prove the readiness of our PEM fuel cell technology for these demanding on-road applications. Buses and commercial trucks powered by Ballard’s hydrogen fuel cell technology over an unparalleled 50 million kilometers have enabled the development of fuel cell products with reliability, durability and performance,” says Randy MacEwen, president and CEO of Ballard.

“As a result, Ballard is well-positioned to address heavy- and medium-duty motive applications, including bus, truck, train and marine, just as the global commitment to zero-emission transportation is accelerating. To date, more than 66 countries have established net-zero carbon targets in 2050 and more than 20 governments, representing over 70% of global GDP, have announced hydrogen roadmaps,” he adds.

For the first half of the year, FCEVs monitored by Ballard delivered fuel cell uptime of approximately 98%. Some of the FCEBs that operated over 8-years in the field exceeded 38,000 hours of revenue service with no major fuel cell maintenance requirements.

Photo: Ballard’s FCmove 8th-generation fuel cell module