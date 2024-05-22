BAE Systems, Eaton Successfully Test Electric Drive on Class 7 Vehicle

Electric propulsion provider BAE Systems and power management company Eaton have successfully tested their integrated electric drive system for medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks. Using this technology, existing truck models can be easily adapted across various zero-emission applications, improving efficiency, performance and flexibility.

Testing occurred at Eaton’s proving grounds in Marshall, Michigan, on a Class 7 demonstration vehicle. The vehicle met key on-road performance goals, including gradeability and highway speed, all within a single electric vehicle system. The compact system helps increase electrical efficiency and reduce vehicle weight.

“Our robust solution is built on proven technology to meet the unique demands of EV trucks,” says Bob Lamanna, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “This integrated approach simplifies the complex electric drive system for trucks and commercial vehicles.”

BAE Systems’ electric motor and suite of modular power electronics is combined with Eaton’s MD four-speed EV transmission to create a comprehensive system for commercial vehicles. It can also be fitted with Eaton’s HD-4 EV transmission, offering a full line of electric drive systems for commercial trucks of more than 19 tons.

The combined system gives original equipment manufacturers a durable and optimized electric drive solution for a wide range of platforms. Due to unique architecture, it uses a reduced number of components, cables and connections, saving space and weight on the vehicle. The complete system simplifies integration, improves reliability, increases value and lowers overall cost.

BAE Systems’ electric propulsion technology is developed, manufactured and serviced at its facilities in Endicott, New York; Rochester, United Kingdom; and Guaymas, Mexico.

Photo credit: BAE Systems