BAE Electric Drive System Will Power GILLIG’s Line of Hydrogen Fuel Cell Buses

BAE Systems, a provider of heavy-duty electric propulsion, will supply its next-generation electric drive system to GILLIG, a manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses in the United States, for its new line of hydrogen fuel cell buses.

GILLIG’s hydrogen fuel cell transit bus will incorporate BAE Systems’ Gen3 power electronics and electric motor to produce zero-emission operation. BAE Systems’ Modular Power Control System (MPCS) and Modular Accessory Power System (MAPS) use a reduced number of lightweight components, delivering a streamlined solution that enhances efficiency and reliability, and simplifies installation.

“We are excited to collaborate with GILLIG to bring cleaner air to cities and towns with zero-emission bus innovation,” says Rob Dykema, director of North American Transit Accounts for Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. “Our components will provide highly efficient operation, and we look forward to increasing sustainable options for fleets through clean hydrogen technology.”

“GILLIG has consistently focused on integrating leading-edge and reliable technology into our buses, and our ongoing collaboration with BAE Systems is a testament to this commitment,” says Ben Grunat, GILLIG’s vice president of Product Planning & Strategy.

“The proven performance of BAE Systems’ drive systems in our hybrid buses has given us tremendous confidence in their technology,” adds Grunat. “We are excited to integrate their advanced Gen3 electric drive into our new hydrogen fuel cell buses, further committing to the delivery of environmentally friendly, reliable and innovative transit solutions across America.”

BAE Systems’ Gen3 solution includes an electric motor, energy storage system and modular power electronics to create a clean and quiet mode of transportation for the buses. The system uses advanced materials, such as silicon carbide (SiC), to enhance heat management and power density, which improves electrical efficiency for optimal vehicle range and performance. The company’s latest technology has a compact design that uses fewer parts, making it reliable and easier to service and maintain.