Avantier Adds Two EVs Aimed at European Market

Avantier Motors Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cenntro Inc., has launched two new electric vehicle models tailored for the European market: the Avantier Ex, a mini electric commercial vehicle; and the Avantier Commuter, an entry-level electric passenger car.

In late 2022, Avantier Motors first introduced the Avantier C mini electric commercial vehicle, capturing a substantial European market segment with over 500 units sold across various countries. The reception of the Avantier C signaled demand for additional models, leading to development of the Avantier Ex and Avantier Commuter, each designed to meet specific needs in urban mobility.

The Avantier Ex, classified as an EU Type L7e electric mini commercial vehicle, is purpose-built for neighborhood delivery operations, offering an eco-friendly solution for the last-mile delivery sector. Its compact design, similar to the Avantier C, is ideal for navigating urban spaces with ease and efficiency.

Meanwhile, the Avantier Commuter, an EU Type M1 EV, is a four-seat passenger car crafted to meet the demands of urban commuters seeking a sustainable, affordable entry-level electric option.

“We are very happy to announce our new vehicle models for the European market,” says Ethan Chen, president of Avantier Motors. “Our team worked tirelessly to bring these new vehicles to market after the success of the Avantier C. We remain committed to meeting market demands and will continue developing advanced electric vehicle models tailored to evolving transportation needs.”