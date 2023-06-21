Autotrader Reveals Its Top-10 Picks for Pure EVs

Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, has named the Best Electric Vehicles of 2023: a year during which EV sales will surpass the 1 million mark in the U.S., the company says.

EV sales have grown from a share below 1% in 2018 to representing 3.2% of sales in 2021, 5.8% in 2022 and 7.2% in the first quarter of 2023.

“We are in the midst of a sea change in the industry as EV sales become a growing slice of the American automotive pie,” says Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. “More and more shoppers are hungry for new EVs, and automakers are continually developing and introducing new EV models as the demand continues to surge – with no signs of slowing.”

To compile this list, Autotrader’s editorial team drove model-year 2023 electric cars: only pure EVs; no hybrids, plug-in hybrids or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. The vehicles needed to be generally available to the public in at least 15 states at the time of publication.

Here are Autotrader’s choices for the Best Electric Vehicles of 2023, listed in alphabetical order by brand:

BMW i4

Ford F-150 Lightning

Genesis Electrified G80

Genesis GV60

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Kia EV6

Lucid Air

Nissan Ariya

Porsche Taycan

Rivian R1T