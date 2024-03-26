Autocar, Rocsys Partner to Bring Hands-Free Charging for Electric Truck Fleets

Autocar LLC, manufacturer of severe-duty vocational trucks, is collaborating with charging platform Rocsys to bring hands-free charging capabilities for Autocar’s electric terminal tractors. This strategic alliance marks an industry first with the operational deployment of terminal tractors powered by hands-free charging at distribution centers, inland ports and other logistics facilities.

“Hands-free charging is a pivotal advancement in the electrification of commercial vehicle fleets,” says Andrew Taitz, chairman of Autocar. “We are delighted to partner with Rocsys and leverage their expertise in delivering cutting-edge, hands-free charging solutions. This collaboration underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of EV adoption and providing our customers with a broad range of powertrain solutions to support their specific needs.

“Providing hands-free charging for Autocar customers means they won’t have to piecemeal charging solutions together when they purchase EV trucks from us,” adds Taitz. “All they need will come in one package: ‘always up’ EV trucks combined with non-manual charging set up for them onsite. By eliminating the need for manual intervention, hands-free charging ensures uninterrupted and efficient charging operations round the clock, enhancing fleet productivity and sustainability.”

With a pilot order already secured from an Autocar national account customer for support of its logistics operations, Autocar and Rocsys are poised to revolutionize the landscape of electric truck fleets.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Autocar in providing our hands-free charging solutions for their electric vehicles,” says Crijn Bouman, CEO and co-founder of Rocsys. “Autocar’s dedication to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision of safer, efficient and more seamless e-mobility, making them the ideal partner as we explore the potential of hands-free charging for ports and distribution centers.”

Bouman added that hands-free charging not only streamlines charging processes, but also minimizes wear and tear on charging cables and connectors, ensuring reliable and rapid charging for electric fleets. Rocsys solutions are compatible with any high-power DC charging station using a CCS-1 charging connector, facilitating seamless integration with existing charging infrastructure.

Rocsys employs a combination of soft robotics, computer vision technology and advanced AI to create a seamless charging process. Throughout the pilot, Rocsys will capture hundreds of images that its system will use to work toward a 99% successful plug-in rate before delivery to customers.