Autel Energy Ramps Up the Power of MaxiCharger AC Elite Series with G2 Models

Autel Energy, a provider of electric vehicle charging solutions and services, has released the next generation of its MaxiCharger AC Elite EV charger series: the G2 Business (commercial) and Home (residential) models.

Winner of the 2024 iF Design Award for best automotive product design, the AC Elite G2 was designed to provide fast, efficient charging capabilities for a wide range of vehicle brands. With a charging power of up to 19.2 kW (80 amps), it surpasses the charging power of most household chargers that offer 11 kW (50 amps).

Despite its compact appearance, the AC Elite G2’s powerful performance allows it to be used in various settings such as public commercial parking areas, residential areas, hospitals and service areas. Its design allows for customization through the replacement of the cover, providing customers with diverse design options. Additionally, the structural design enables users to install it easily and efficiently.

“Boasting unmatched reliability, streamlined installation, and simplified interface, the AC Elite G2 is positioned to revolutionize the EV charging landscape,” says Shane Long, chief technology officer of Autel. “It’s engineered with the latest intelligent vehicle technology, wireless networking and AI-driven optimization features, and it’s guaranteed to free up your capacity.” The AC Elite G2 Home and Business models are available for pre-order, with a delivery date of May 2024. For more information and to order, email EVSales@Autel.com.