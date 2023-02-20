Autel Debuts MaxiCharger AC Ultra to North American Market

Autel Energy says it has released its newest electric vehicle charger, the MaxiCharger AC Ultra, for sale in North America.

The company says the charger has been designed, engineered and tested to exceed commercial-grade reliability and durability, featuring dual charging ports, multiple network capabilities, all-weather resistance, and an eight-inch touchscreen.

The AC Ultra comes complete with a full-feature payment system with numerous payment options, including credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, ensuring a seamless payment process for every user. In addition, the AC Ultra can be set up to transact using an RFID card. With this feature, a business can give select users or customers an RFID-enabled loyalty or employee cards as a perk for a quick and secure charging method.

“With high power and performance, this charger will work when you need it to work,” says Kelvin Cao, vice president of global marketing. “It will charge two vehicles simultaneously, each at 19.2 kilowatts of AC power.”

The MaxiCharger AC Ultra offers Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth and ethernet capability. Wi-Fi allows for hotspot sharing between chargers that are linked in a network, allowing a group of chargers to communicate and share critical information. Wi-Fi, 4G, and ethernet connectivity options allows owners to choose how to connect the chargers while providing over-the-air software updates to keep the charger network up to date and future-proof. The MaxiCharger AC Ultra’s Bluetooth capability enables close-distance communication between the app and charger, activating smart features such as power-sharing settings and RFID card pairing.

The NEMA 3R-rated enclosure houses and protects the unit’s electrical components in inclement weather. This weather-proof enclosure is resistant to rain, ice, snow, dirt, dust, sand, and other extreme weather conditions, with a wide operating temperature range of minus 40 to 55 degrees Celsius. Autel also built the AC Ultra’s charging cable and connector to withstand drops, even when subjected to extreme temperatures.