AT&T, Voltpost Collaborate to Empower Michigan with EV Connectivity, Access

AT&T and lamppost electric vehicle charging company Voltpost have joined forces to provide IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity to EV charging posts across Michigan and the metropolitan Detroit area. This collaboration aims to enhance the efficiency and connectivity of EV infrastructure, empower communities with charging access, and contribute to a more sustainable future.

Voltpost is on a mission to bring sustainable EV charging access to more people in more places. The company does this by retrofitting lampposts into a modular EV charging platform. Voltpost provides connected charging infrastructure to public and private customers including government, real estate developers, universities and parking facility operators. AT&T’s IoT connectivity will enhance charger uptime and help ensure reliable charging access for drivers.

AT&T and Voltpost recently co-hosted a Connected Mobility Leadership event that brought together key figures from AT&T Connected Solutions, Voltpost leaders and advisors, and public and private entities.

In a keynote presentation, Gabe Klein, executive director of the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation, discussed the importance of charging solutions, highlighting the need for companies to develop new ideas for curbside charging that can serve everyone. He spoke about the numerous benefits for cities enabled by these new charging solutions; for example, modular curbside charging that uses existing infrastructure and power.

“We are dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting emerging tech that will shape the transportation sector,” says Joe Mosele, vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions. “As cities move toward a more sustainable future, enabling cities to scale their charging networks with existing infrastructure and advanced connectivity is a game-changer. We look forward to continuing our work with Voltpost and supporting groundbreaking initiatives that propel the industry forward.”

“Expanding access to EV charging is key to democratizing electric mobility and advancing the transition to renewable energy,” adds Jeffrey Prosserman, CEO and co-founder of Voltpost. “Our collaboration with AT&T enables us to deploy highly connected and convenient EV infrastructure that equips communities with much-needed charging access.”

Voltpost has a pipeline of upcoming deployments, with chargers to be installed in the coming months at several sites across Michigan, New York and Illinois. These efforts align with AT&T’s gigaton goal — to help business customers reduce one billion metric tons of CO2 by 2035 through connectivity-backed solutions such as fiber, 5G and IoT — as well as promoting cleaner cities.