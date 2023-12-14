AT&T Agrees to Purchase Rivian Electric Vehicles Through Pilot Program

Rivian Automotive Inc. has signed an agreement for AT&T to purchase Rivian electric vehicles for its fleet through a pilot program aimed at cutting transport emissions. AT&T expects to begin adding the Rivian Commercial Van and R1 vehicles to its fleet in early 2024 to begin evaluating the various ways these vehicles help improve safety, reduce costs and cut its carbon footprint.

AT&T’s commercial fleet plays an important role in keeping customers connected. Piloting EVs from Rivian will allow AT&T to explore new paths in its electrification journey, which is expected to contribute toward the company’s commitment of carbon neutrality by 2035.

AT&T has a track record of delivering sustainability results within its operations and for business customers. The company expects to reduce its fleet emissions in support of its carbon neutral commitment. Its strategy includes optimizing routes, switching to hybrid and EVs and reducing the overall size of the fleet. AT&T also uses AI (artificial intelligence) to make its fleet more efficient. Overall, AT&T drives 20% fewer miles each year, reducing emissions by 51 million pounds.

Besides collaborating with Rivian to provide fleet vehicles for a pilot, AT&T is the exclusive provider of connectivity to all Rivian vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, enabling a smarter, safer and more connected driving experience. With AT&T connectivity, Rivian uses over-the-air software updates to consistently improve its vehicles with new features that elevate the driving experience.

The Rivian Commercial Van is designed from the ground up, prioritizing safety, sustainability and ownership cost. This van is engineered for safety with features including automatic emergency braking, collision warnings and 360-degree visibility. The vehicles run with Rivian’s in-house software stack that underpins the fleet management system, improving efficiency and contributing to a lower total cost of ownership.

“We’re excited to purchase Rivian EVs for our fleet,” says Hardmon Williams, senior vice president, AT&T Connected Solutions. “This pilot is another important step in our ongoing efforts toward sustainability, reducing our carbon footprint and embracing a cleaner future for our operations. With advanced connectivity and a vision for a sustainable future, Rivian is setting the standard for the evolving demands of modern transportation.”

“We couldn’t be happier to collaborate with AT&T as we work together to help cut emissions and protect our environment,” adds Dagan Mishoulam, vice president, Strategy & Fleet at Rivian. “Around a quarter of CO2 emitted in the transportation sector in the U.S. comes from commercial vans, so it’s imperative we do all we can as soon as possible to help cut emissions. Our category-defining vehicles offer some of the most advanced technology in the sector and are continually improved through over-the-air updates. We’re very much looking forward to expanding our relationship with AT&T to help them achieve their climate goals.”

