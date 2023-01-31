Atlis Touts EV Charging Handle, Cable Capable of 1.5 MW Output

Atlis Motor Vehicles says it has designed an AC/DC electric vehicle charge handle and charging cable that are capable of delivering up to 1.5 MW of power.

The Atlis team successfully delivered greater than 1,000 V and more than 1,200 A of electric current through the cable while maintaining a temperature below 30 degrees Celsius on the surface with minimal loss of power.

Similar in size to a typical 350 kW CCS, Atlis says the cable is designed to be less rigid and more malleable during handling. Atlis plans to open this standard to its peers to enable mass adoption in the medium- and heavy-duty vehicle and e-mobility charging space.

“In order to drive adoption across our intended market segment, building our own cable is the logical path forward,” explains Mark Hanchett, Atlis’ founder and CEO. “Cables available in the market today simply cannot deliver this amount of energy without being too heavy or overheating. The team developed a cable that maintains temperature, remains cool to the touch while charging, and designed a handle that’s user-friendly and small enough for almost anyone to maneuver.”

Atlis says a charging time that mirrors the time it takes to fill a diesel tank is a key requirement for those seeking to electrify fleet trucks, municipal transportation, heavy equipment and other commercial vehicles. The company believes its cable design is a critical step in successfully implementing a network of 1.5 MW charging stations needed to accelerate electrification of the work industry.