Atlante to Install EV Fast-Charging Points at Spain’s ALDI Supermarkets

Atlante, the company of NHOA Group dedicated to electric vehicle fast- and ultra-fast charging networks, has signed an agreement with ALDI, one of the leading supermarket brands in Spain, to install and operate EV fast-charging points at their supermarkets.

ALDI and Atlante have initially selected 80 supermarkets, which may become more as the partnership progresses. Atlante will install fast chargers with power outputs of 90 to 120 kW, which will allow users to charge fully their vehicles including while shopping at ALDI’s stores.

Each new fast-charging station will host from two to four charging points, ensuring sufficient availability for supermarket users. In addition, Atlante is bringing its expertise in energy storage to the collaboration, enabling the infrastructure to scale rapidly as usage increases.

Atlante’s new fast-charging points will support multiple payment methods to ensure the outmost accessibility and a seamless experience for all customers. These will include contactless payment terminals for credit or debit cards (POS), RFID cards and pay-by-link (by scanning a QR code on the charger screen). Users also can benefit from direct access via the myAtlante app or any of the over 70 interoperable third-party e-mobility apps (EMSPs) fully integrated in Atlante’s digital platforms.

“This agreement with ALDI demonstrates confidence in our advanced technological solutions and operational capabilities, allowing us to reassert our commitment to promoting sustainable mobility in Spain,” says Giovanni Ravina, CEO of Atlante Iberia. “With these new installations, we aim to provide ALDI customers with a convenient charging experience while they shop, seamlessly integrating electric mobility into their daily lives.”

“At ALDI, we understand responsibility as a transversal value that guides all our operations,” adds David Carim, Real Estate and Expansion managing director at ALDI Spain. “In our supermarkets, we offer charging points for electric vehicles as part of our commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. With this agreement, we take another step in our desire to continue offering our customers an even more convenient, efficient and simple service.”