Aspen Meadows Resort Receives Electric Shuttle Delivery from Endera

Endera, a company specializing in all-electric commercial vehicles, charging infrastructure and software solutions, has delivered two all-electric Endera shuttles to The Aspen Institute’s Aspen Meadows Resort, which recently became part of the Salamander Hotels & Resorts portfolio.

“Endera and The Aspen Institute have very likeminded thinking, which is why we are excited to partner with them to align with their goals of making Aspen a cleaner place, not only for their guests but the Aspen community,” says John Walsh, founder and CEO of Endera. “Endera and Motiv’s combined innovative EV capabilities makes for a superior fleet of zero emission vehicles and is a perfect complement for The Aspen Institute to further Aspen Meadows’ commitment to being a leader in improving actions and important challenges.”

Aspen Meadows Resort is the first resort in Aspen, Colorado to adopt electric shuttles as transportation for hotel guests and trips to and from Aspen airport. Endera’s zero-emission electric shuttles will be replacing the existing gas fleet, reducing emissions, and helping to meet sustainability goals while contributing to Aspen Meadows Green Initiatives, and the City of Aspen’s Climate Action Plan. The Meadows has installed two EV charging stations.

“We were thrilled to work with Endera to be the first hotel in Aspen and Colorado where their vehicles are in action, and even more excited to be Endera’s first EV shuttle bus deployed in a ski town,” comments Richard Stettner, Aspen Institute’s vice president of Aspen Campus facilities and operations. Stettner is responsible for oversight of Salamander Hotels and Resorts’ management of the Institute’s Aspen Meadows campus.

Endera teamed with Motiv Power Systems, an EV truck and bus company, for the technology and components to power the new Aspen Meadows buses. “Our partnership with Endera and Aspen Meadows is yet another example of how Motiv is innovating to help build the backbone of modern commerce,” states Tim Krauskopf, CEO of Motiv Power Systems. “Motiv’s laser focus is on transforming commercial fleets from fossil fuels to innovate EV solutions. Endera’s electric buses, powered by Motiv, are doing that for Aspen Meadows and we are proud to be a part of it.”