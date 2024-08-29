Arriva Group Places 16 New Electric Buses into Service in Czech Republic City

Arriva Group is continuing to deliver on its ambition to decarbonize public transport across Europe with the introduction of 16 new electric buses into its operation in the Czech Republic.

The next-generation vehicles will operate from a new purpose-built charging hub in the city of Kladno — the Czech Republic’s largest — as 47 diesel and compressed natural gas (CNG) buses begin to be phased out by the city.

This order is the biggest single purchase of electric buses in the Czech Republic to date.

“The Czech Republic’s transition to electric buses is really gathering momentum, driving the country closer to a future where zero-emission public transport is the preferred option,” says Sian Leydon, Arriva Group’s managing director for Mainland Europe.

“These new buses do more than just demonstrate our long-term commitment to the Czech Republic; they show we are serious about our ambition to be the best public transport provider in Europe,” adds Leydon. “We’re improving air quality, enhancing the customer experience and making a great case for drivers leaving their cars at home.”

Arriva Czech Republic committed to the introduction of zero-emission vehicles in the city after being awarded a 10-year, 57-million-euro contract by passenger transport authority ČSAD MHD Kladno in 2021.

The SOR NS buses, manufactured in the Czech Republic, include a standard 12-meter vehicle and an 18-meter articulated variant capable of carrying 149 passengers. Both use a new generation of traction batteries that bring faster charging speeds, longer range and an improved lifespan.

On board, passengers will enjoy Wi-Fi, advanced air conditioning that uses heat pump technology, USB ports and low floors that facilitate access for passengers with reduced mobility.

Arriva Czech Republic partnered with charging infrastructure provider ČEZ ESCO and ČSAD MHD Kladno to develop a new charging hub equipped with nine ultra-fast charging stands, each with a capacity of 150 kW. The facility is the largest and most advanced of its kind in the Czech Republic. Further hubs will be built in Kladno as Arriva transitions more of the city’s CNG and diesel buses to electric vehicles.

The 10.2-million-euro cost of the 16 electric buses and initial charging hub has been met by the Czech Republic’s European Union-funded Integrated Regional Operational Program (IROP) and a 3.8-million-euro contribution from Arriva.