Arizona Certifies ZEV Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 Electric Vehicle Conversions

Zero Electric Vehicles Inc. (ZEV) says its Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500 electric vehicle conversion has been certified by the State of Arizona as a qualified zero-emissions vehicle.

Additionally, ZEV was selected as a Qualified Service Provider of Fleet Electrification Assessment services by the Salt River Project (SRP), one of the largest utility companies in the U.S.

“The SRP Electrification Qualified Service Provider (eQSP) program is designed to allow trained vendors, like Zero Electric Vehicles (ZEV), to study electrification opportunities and develop a roadmap to convert a customer’s fleet to electric,” says Billy Vaughan of ICF and program administrator for the SRP Business EV Charging Program.

“Switching to electric equipment can benefit municipalities, manufacturers, transportation and warehouse operations, grocery and foodservice providers, retailers and other businesses,” he adds.

ZEV is moving into production with its Class 2/3 fleet vehicle conversions to full battery-electric powertrains with a range of 130-150 miles, and Level 2 and optional Level 3 onboard fast charger. The conversions are currently available for Mercedes Benz Sprinter 2500/3500 cargo and passenger vans and is being extended to the Ford Transit and other vehicle types.

“ZEV’s commercial conversion kit rapidly converts fleet vehicles to a full electric powertrain in less than one day to minimize fleet vehicle downtime,” says Darren Elliott, ZEV’s senior vice president of operations.