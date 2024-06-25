Arcadis Completes Charger Installation for bp pulse EV Gigahub

Global design and consultancy organization Arcadis has completed bp‘s latest high-speed electric vehicle charging site at the oil company’s North America headquarters in Houston, Texas. The new bp pulse station is the first bp pulse branded Gigahub in the United States for the EV charging business. It is now open to the public.

Arcadis delivered program and construction management for the installation of 24 high-speed charge points at bp’s Houston campus. Twelve Tritium 150-kW DC fast chargers were installed at the site, which are configured so any EV can charge at the new charging facility. Parking canopies designed to support a solar PV (photovoltaic) system may be added later. The site is designed to accommodate potential expansion with additional chargers as needed, as well as restrooms, a lounge and convenience store.

“We are proud to work with bp pulse on energy transition projects such as these that accelerate a planet-positive future,” says Brooke Bonkoski, president of Resilience Environment U.S. at Arcadis. “Arcadis, like bp, is committed to moving the energy transition forward. Delivering this project in the city of Houston, the energy capital of the world, is particularly impactful.”

The new EV charging facility will provide increased capacity for EV charging across greater Houston, making EV ownership more convenient and helping to reduce driver hesitation to switch from gas and diesel vehicles to fully electric vehicles. The new charging Gigahub is a critical addition to Houston, which is seeing a rapidly growing number of EVs.

“The opening of our first bp pulse Gigahub is a major step in bp pulse’s plans to build out a national EV charging network,” adds Sujay Sharma, CEO of bp pulse Americas. “EV drivers need access to reliable, fast on-the-go charging to enable an exceptional customer experience. Working with leaders in the space, like Arcadis, is allowing us to deliver the charging experience EV drivers need in Houston and beyond.”