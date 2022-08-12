APG, Galileo Partner on Alternative Fuel Opportunities in North America

American Power Group Corp. (APG) and Galileo Technologies US are leveraging their complementary alternative fuel capabilities to pursue business opportunities together which can lower net fuel costs and reduce carbon emissions for their customers.

Galileo Technologies is a global company with United States headquarters in Middlesex, New Jersey and a presence in more than 70 countries marketing their compression, re-gasification and liquefaction natural gas equipment and services. Galileo uses state-of-the-art technology and proprietary modular compression designs to offer a full line of turnkey service applications with modern SCADA monitoring.

Galileo’s fueling equipment can enable the monetization of natural gas from any source (well-head, flared, pipeline or stranded) by converting it into low carbon RNG, CNG or LNG. The result is greater efficiency and lower fuel burn. The modular and compact sized “plug-and-play” construction of the Cryobox, Nanobox, Microbox and Gigabox units makes it flexible, minimizing installation and operating costs and maximizing equipment uptime for all types of fleet vehicles and fleet sizes.

“We are excited to align ourselves with Galileo as we believe APG’s low cost, Dual Fuel solution can positively impact demand for all the various natural gas fuel configurations that Galileo’s equipment can produce at a lower cost point of entry for their customers,” says Matt Van Steenwyk, APG’s chairman. “Between the oil and gas stationary power industry and the Class 8 trucking industry, it would appear our strategic focus and complementary capabilities provide a unique technology platform focused on decarbonization of the energy and transportation logistics supply chain.”

“The market is in need of turnkey modular, quick-to-market and value-added solutions that our Cryobox, Gigabox, Microbox and Nanobox systems can provide,” notes Ty Webb, Galileo’s senior vice president of sales. “Our expanding network of CNG/RNG and LNG facilities in North America provide accessible field service support through the entire project lifespan from conception through execution. In essence, Galileo and APG can enable our collective customers to take more control over their fueling needs by sourcing natural gas closer to the point of use.”

“Traditional distillate fuel supply chains and refining networks are running at full capacity and the inevitable interruptions, either planned or unplanned, create uncertainly in supply and costs that can be greatly alleviated by using regional natural gas sources to improve reliability and lower fuel cost significantly,” continues Webb. “We very much look forward to working the with the APG Dual Fuel Team to maximize commercial alternative fuel opportunities that will benefit our mutual customers.”