ANGI Readies Biomethane Expansion in Europe

ANGI Energy Systems, a Wisconsin-based supplier of complete systems for compressed natural gas, biomethane and hydrogen, says it is taking its expertise from the North American biomethane market and expanding into Europe.

ANGI, which already has a well-established CNG footprint in Europe, will now offer a wide range of engineered solutions to support diverse use cases, with compression solutions tailored to biomethane anaerobic digestion capacities of between 37 kW and 300 kW, and experience extending to projects as large as 746 kW.

“The European biomethane market is on an exciting growth trajectory as the region wakes up to what is a sustainable and low carbon fuel with a massively diverse range of applications,” says Peter Crowe, European sales manager for ANGI.

ANGI’s European biomethane business will leverage sister company Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s Salzkotten, Germany, and Basildon, U.K., regional facilities to serve the EU and U.K. markets.

As part of the Vontier group, ANGI offers a suite of end-to-end solutions, including compression and de-pressurization systems for biomethane projects, complete refueling systems for natural gas vehicles, and web-based software to monitor biomethane and associated equipment from production to delivery.