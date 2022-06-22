ANGI Energy Supplying New CNG Dispenser for California Fleet

The City of Ripon, Calif., will soon have a new compressed natural gas (CNG) dispenser from ANGI Energy to replace aging equipment at the city’s public works facility.

According to coverage from the Manteca Ripon Bulletin, the city’s natural gas vehicles refuel alongside its gasoline and diesel vehicles at a site located on Doak Blvd. The purchase and installation of the new ANGI dual-hose CNG dispenser will be covered via the city’s CNG Station Capital Reserve Fund.

“The CNG fuel is priced competitively and covers the natural gas cost of PG&E, general facility operating expenses and future capital improvements/replacement,” the Bulletin reports Public Works Director James Pease as saying.

