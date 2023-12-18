AmpUp Receives Funding to Advance Electric Vehicle Charging in Connecticut

AmpUp, a leading electric vehicle charging operating system, has been awarded up to $1.7 million in project funding by the state of Connecticut’s Public Utility Regulatory Authority (PURA) for EV charging demand flexibility.

The grant was awarded December 13th, 2023, under PURA’s Innovative Energy Solutions program, a statewide initiative to identify, pilot and scale innovative ideas that enable a decarbonized, affordable and equitable electric grid for Connecticut. The pilot aims to provide grid operators with a scalable solution to balance energy demand during peak periods by decreasing load at EV stations, ultimately leading to cost savings for ratepayers.

“The AmpUp team could not be more excited to receive this grant,” says Tom Sun, CEO and co-founder of AmpUp. “We are eager to accelerate the EV transition in the state by exploring EV charging management capabilities with utilities, station owners, and EV drivers. We are investing heavily in the state of Connecticut and excited to see opportunities like this grow local jobs in addition to helping the state meet their air quality goals”.

AmpUp was one of seven final awardees among more than 50 applicants, and the only EV charging company selected for this phase of funding. The project is planned to kick off in 2024 and is tied to state goals of meeting clean air standards, growing EV adoption and supporting underserved communities.

AmpUp was also one of the first companies to receive an investment through Connecticut Innovations’ recently launched $100 million ClimateTech Fund.

“EV charging should be simple, affordable, and accessible,” says Drew D’Alelio, senior associate at Connecticut Innovations, the state’s venture capital arm. “With this award, AmpUp’s innovative software and energy management technology will be positioned to shine, simplifying the EV transition and driving meaningful economic and environmental benefits for Connecticut residents.”

According to the U.S. Department of Energy’s Alternative Fuels Data Center, AmpUp’s network represents over 30% of all networked Level 2 charging stations in Connecticut as well as over 94% of all private chargers in the state. As one of the largest EV charging networks in the state, AmpUp also holds a 96.4% charge session success rate on top of a nearly 100% system uptime across its network of integrated Level 2 and DC fast chargers in North America.

AmpUp is further investing in Connecticut with plans to open a new office in East Hartford in early 2024.