AMPLY Power, Verdek Sign Blanket Purchase Agreement to Aid Federal Electrification

AMPLY Power products and services are now available to federal fleets through a blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Office of Fleet Management, made available through a partnership with Verdek Green Technologies, a provider of electric vehicles (EV) charging stations. The 60-month agreement offers a streamlined ordering process and reduced administrative burden for U.S. federal agencies transitioning to electric-powered transportation solutions.

Through the BPA partnership with Verdek, AMPLY will offer its intelligent charge management software solution, OMEGA, to federal agencies. The OMEGA software specializes in helping fleet operators manage energy costs and optimize performance by providing real-time monitoring of EV charging operations. The software leverages machine learning, adjusting its rules-based model to fit a customer’s unique needs, and responds in real-time to ensure vehicles are charged with no active management needed. OMEGA is vehicle and charger agnostic, making it easier to begin the journey of electrification.

Simplifying the transition to EVs will be important for the federal fleet, as 2021’s Executive Order 14057 includes plans to transition to 100% zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) acquisitions by 2035 and 100% zero-emission light-duty vehicle acquisitions by 2027. More than 656,000 vehicles comprise the U.S. federal fleet, but less than 1% are fully electric, per the FY21 GSA Federal Fleet Report.

“We’re thrilled to have an opportunity to help the U.S. federal government reach its sustainability goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,” says Vic Shao, AMPLY Power’s founder and CEO. “This takes us one step closer to achieving our mission of enabling more industries to adopt electric-powered fleets in a cost-efficient way. AMPLY will simplify fleet electrification for federal vehicles, allowing operators to focus on safely transporting people, goods, and services.”

AMPLY’s OMEGA charging management capabilities make up the core of its charging-as-a-service (CaaS) model, which offers fleet operators a turnkey solution that encompasses everything in the charging lifecycle. Deployed in full, this model allows AMPLY to assume responsibility for all aspects of the process, from EVSE procurement and installation to operations and maintenance.

For customers who don’t need the full support of CaaS, AMPLY also offers solutions such as INRUSH, a portable, containerized infrastructure system for EV charging, and ELEVATE, a service offering that goes beyond standard warranties and maintenance programs offered by EVSE providers. Both solutions seamlessly pair with OMEGA.