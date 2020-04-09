AMPLY Power Partners with Tri Delta Transit

Supporting California’s goal to transition all public transit agencies to 100% zero-emission bus fleets by 2040, AMPLY Power is managing the charging of electric buses for Eastern Contra Costa Transit Authority, operating under the name Tri Delta Transit.

AMPLY expects savings to increase as Tri Delta Transit expands its electric bus fleet in the future. This service to Tri Delta Transit shows AMPLY’s commitment to supporting municipal transit customers to maximize the benefits of their electric bus fleets while remaining hardware agnostic.

“Electric buses bring a new process to our operations and electricity use, and we knew we were better off, in the long run, leveraging AMPLY’s model,” says Steve Ponte, COO of Tri Delta Transit.

“They helped us pinpoint the financial, operational and equipment improvements we could make to realize 40% savings and ensure uptime for our riders who depend on our bus service to go about their daily lives. As we expand our EV fleet, we look forward to working with AMPLY to realize even greater savings,” he adds.

Tri Delta Transit launched its electric bus program in 2018. AMPLY was brought in during the fall of 2019 to simplify Tri Delta’s charging operations and address challenges presented by previously installed hardware. Tri Delta Transit equipment includes buses from Proterra and BYD and associated charging infrastructure systems.

AMPLY’s cloud-based smart charging system monitors the charging status and power levels in real-time, deploying algorithms to minimize utility demand and time-of-use rate charges. Using this real-time status allows AMPLY’s system to forecast when the vehicles will be ready-to-go, and once the vehicles are out delivering passengers, AMPLY’s system can track their return state-of-charge battery level and length of time to recharge. For Tri-Delta, this is realizing up to 40% savings on energy rates.

Additionally, as a regulated fuel supply entity with CARB, AMPLY supported Tri Delta Transit in monetizing its low-carbon fuel standard (LCFS) credits. Such savings and LCFS credits can be reinvested into operations to accelerate a transit authority’s ability to adopt a zero-emissions future.

Photo: AMPLY Power Tri Delta Transit bus