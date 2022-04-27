AMPLY Power Deploys First of EV Truck Fleet to Producers Dairy

AMPLY Power will support the first-in-region deployment of two Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in the Producers Dairy fleet. AMPLY managed the design and installation of charging infrastructure at the Fresno dairy processing facility, which includes two 150 kW DC fast chargers, as well as the capacity for future expansion. The company will also provide ongoing managed charging services through its OMEGA platform for Producers Dairy, keeping charging costs low while ensuring vehicle uptime and readiness.

“As we improve sustainability across our operations, we are looking for the most efficient, cost-effective solutions,” says Scott Shehadey, president of Producers Dairy. “AMPLY Power’s holistic approach to charging infrastructure and management will help us for years to come as we continue to scale our EV fleet.”

The project builds on an existing collaboration between AMPLY and Volvo Trucks North America to support the deployment of battery-electric Class 8 heavy-duty trucks. Producers Dairy is the first fleet to deploy Volvo VNR Electric Trucks in California’s Central Valley.

“We are happy to collaborate with AMPLY Power on the charging infrastructure needed to support the deployment of Producers Dairy’s first two Volvo VNR Electrics,” states Peter Voorhoeve, president of Volvo Trucks North America. “When fleet operators make the switch to battery-electric trucks, having access to cost-effective and reliable charging is critical so that vehicles can be charged and ready for each shift. The infrastructure support and charge management that AMPLY provides helps ensure this is possible.”

Fleet operators face several obstacles when integrating electric vehicles, including power price volatility, charging mixed fleets and extended charging times. Companies looking to electrify can accelerate and simplify the transition using AMPLY’s Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) model. With this approach, AMPLY handles everything from charger installation to optimizing charging windows to providing charger maintenance.

“Equipping the food and beverage sector with electric fleets has the potential to decrease carbon emissions significantly,” comments Vic Shao, CEO of AMPLY Power. “We are thrilled to work with Producers Dairy to make this process simple and attainable as they set the example for sustainable transportation in their industry.”