Amp Americas Expands Dairy RNG Assets in Idaho and Indiana

Amp Americas II LLC, a company converting dairy waste into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power, has expanded its dairy renewable natural gas (RNG) and electricity assets portfolio with two major acquisitions that tripled the size of its carbon-negative fuels portfolio.

Amp Americas has expanded its partnership with Generate Capital, consolidating Generate Capital’s flagship Indiana dairy RNG project assets into Amp Americas’ expanding dairy RNG portfolio, with Generate investing in the corporate equity of Amp Americas. Amp Americas’ management team commenced development of the Indiana projects in 2012; Amp Americas has operated and managed them on behalf of Generate Capital since June 2019.

These Indiana projects consist of five digesters and two gas processing plants that capture methane from approximately 1.5 million gallons per day of dairy waste generated by 36,000 cows across nine dairies. The projects then purify and compress the methane, which otherwise would enter the atmosphere, into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel.

Amp Americas also acquired a group of RNG project assets in Idaho from Vitol Green Holdings LLC, an affiliate of Vitol. The Idaho projects consist of three digesters at two gas processing plants and one electric power generation plant that capture methane from over 940,000 gallons of dairy waste per day generated by 36,000 cows across three dairies. The projects then purify and process this methane into carbon-negative renewable transportation fuel and power.

“We have an agile structure and proven ability to finance, build, own, operate, market and deliver renewable energy projects – all under one roof,” says Grant Zimmerman, CEO of Amp Americas. “We believe the strength of these acquisitions, combined with our existing asset portfolio, will enable us to continue to make meaningful contributions to the decarbonization of the transportation and agriculture sectors.”

With these additions to Amp Americas’ portfolio, the company now operates seven of the largest dairy biogas-to-transportation fuel projects in the United States and is currently producing fuel from dairy waste generated by over 100,000 cows across 20 dairies.

“Amp Americas has been a valued decarbonization partner for Generate over the last several years and we are excited to deepen our relationship with Amp Americas through our investment in the company,” mentions John Dannan, managing director at Generate Capital. “Amp Americas’ scale and expertise are an attractive model for reducing methane pollution and expanding the RNG market, and we are looking forward to supporting the company’s growth in the years to come.”

Following the transactions, John Dannan and Matan Friedman, Generate’s chief investment officer, joined Amp Americas’ board of directors.

“Amp Americas has a long history of developing and operating on-farm dairy RNG projects,” states David Finan, partner of EIV Capital LLC. “From addressing the financial complexities of RNG development to understanding the nuances of compliance and regulatory work and creating environmental and economic opportunities for farmers and their communities, Amp Americas has demonstrated unique expertise and an ability to positively impact the industry and our planet. We are proud to partner with the company in its efforts.”

Photo by Austin Santaniello on Unsplash