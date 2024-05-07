Amerit to Provide Service, Repairs for Bollinger B4

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., and Amerit Fleet Solutions, a provider of customized fleet maintenance and repair programs nationwide, have entered into an agreement for Amerit to provide mobile service and maintenance to Bollinger’s commercial fleet customers.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will jointly provide EV service and warranty support for the Bollinger B4 in key states allowed by law, as well as future vehicles developed by Bollinger.

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company anticipates deliveries of the Bollinger B4 to begin in the second half of 2024.

Under this agreement, Amerit will provide maintenance, repair and warranty services to customer locations outside of the designated service area of a Bollinger authorized dealer. Amerit’s Mobile Service Centers are an important complement to Bollinger’s service strategy, providing convenient and essential services on location.

“With Amerit, Bollinger can now offer the best nationwide coverage for electrified fleets,” says Robert Bollinger, founder and CEO of Bollinger. “Our customers can have total confidence in our trucks, knowing we have a complete sales, service and warranty network across America.”

Amerit will provide strategic, nationwide service locations aligned with Bollinger’s launch plan. Amerit service technicians will complete an extensive safety training program as part of Bollinger’s training curriculum for the B4 Chassis Cab and other future vehicles.

“Bollinger is an innovative EV company serving the commercial fleet market, and we look forward to supporting their customers by offering service programs across the U.S.,” says Dan Williams, Amerit’s CEO. “With over 2,500 trained and certified technicians across the country, our customized approach to service programs, and our expertise in providing EV maintenance solutions, we believe that Amerit is ideally suited to rapidly scale services to Bollinger’s B4 customers and vehicle programs in the future.”