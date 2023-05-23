Amerit Fleet Solutions to Support Mullen Automotive Electric Vans and Trucks

Electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc. says Amerit Fleet Solutions will be serving as the company’s provider for national service and warranty work supporting Mullen’s commercial vehicle lineup, including the Mullen CAMPUS electric cargo van, Mullen ONE electric van and Mullen THREE electric cab chassis truck.

Prior to program launch, Amerit will be working closely with the Mullen commercial product team and vehicle technicians in Troy, Mich., and Tunica, Miss., to train on Mullen’s commercial vehicles, establishing servicing protocols and requirements.

“Amerit has over 1,800 highly trained vehicle service technicians across the U.S., and we have built our business and reputation on providing stellar servicing across many different fleet and commercial vehicle programs,” says Dan Williams, CEO of Amerit. “We look forward to providing Mullen and their fleet customers with the same high level of service and commitment.”

“Every strategic initiative has been put in place to ensure the viability for our Class 1 and Class 3, from sales, service, warranty and overall vehicle support,” adds David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “Amerit is a well-established national provider of fleet service and warranty work.”