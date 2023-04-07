American Biogas Council Re-Elects Officers, Board Directors

The American Biogas Council (ABC) board of directors has announced the re-election of its officers, including incumbent Chairman Bernard Sheff from Montrose Environmental Group, who was elected to a fifth term.

In addition to Sheff, Bryan Sievers of Sievers Family Farms/Roeslein Alternative Energy and Randy Beck of WM Inc. were re-elected as co-vice chairs; Melissa VanOrnum of DVO was re-elected to treasurer; Dr. Craig Frear of Regenis was re-elected as secretary, and Patrick Serfass was re-elected as executive director.

The 2023 board will have 27 directors, including newly elected Ivor Castelino, managing director of corporate development at Bloom Energy.

The U.S. biogas industry currently has 2,300 operating projects in all 50 states. Each year, the U.S. generates millions of tons of manure, agricultural waste and food scraps, plus trillions of gallons of wastewater. The potential to build new biogas systems to manage those large volumes of organic waste is enormous: At least 15,000 new systems could be built, the organization says.