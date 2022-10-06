Amazon Purchases 20 Heavy-Duty Volvo Electric Trucks to Add to Fleet

Volvo Trucks is delivering fully electric heavy-duty trucks to Amazon in Germany by year end. The 20 Volvo FH Electric are expected to drive more than one million road kilometers annually, fueled with electricity instead of diesel.

“Big actors in the transport business play a key role in leading the industry’s efforts to lower its carbon footprint,” says Jessica Sandström, senior vice president of product management at Volvo Trucks. “Therefore I´m glad that Amazon is working with us to help reduce their emissions in longer and heavier transport assignments.”

Volvo Trucks started the series production of heavy-duty electric trucks in September this year.

“Globally we now have six electric truck models ready to order and in series production to meet the increasing demand for decarbonizing goods transports. This is an encouraging step forward for reducing climate change impacts,” adds Sandström.

For Amazon, the trucks will replace their diesel counterparts and play a key role in electrification initiatives through its transportation chain.

“Amazon is committed to decarbonizing its fleet, and the middle mile has been a notoriously hard-to-abate sector,” explains Andreas Marschner, vice president of transportation services for Europe at Amazon. “That’s why welcoming these electric heavy goods vehicles from Volvo into our fleet is such a critical milestone. We’re operating one of the fastest-growing commercial transportation electrification programs, and we’ll continue to invest and innovate to decarbonize and deliver packages to customers with zero emissions.”

The Volvo FH Electric has a battery capacity of 540 kWh, a continuous output power of 490 kW and a range up to 300 kilometers.