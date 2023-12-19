Alsa Adds New EV Fleet Operations in Switzerland

Spanish mobility company Alsa, part of Mobico Group, has begun to operate six new lines in Geneva, Switzerland, with a fleet of 100% electric vehicles, becoming Transports Publics Genevois’ (TPG) first urban operator that uses zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs).

The new services, awarded to Alsa in 2022, saw the business invest in 22 new electric vehicles, four reserve hybrid buses and new facilities in Satigny, Switzerland, equipped with the recharging infrastructure for the new electric fleet and for future growth.

Alsa began operating in Geneva in 2018 with two lines, and now with these new lines will provide services for more than 3 million passengers a year, with 200 vehicles and more than 300 employees entering 2024.

The business has created a mobility hub with a diversified portfolio of services in operation. Besides urban transport, Alsa offers Alpine transfers; school transport; tourist services and discretionary services; as well as international routes from Switzerland to Spain and other European countries.

“The start of the new contract has positioned us as one of the top private operators in Geneva, at the forefront of sustainable mobility,” says Miguel Pérez-Juez, managing director of Alsa International and the M&A Division. “Thanks to our excellent local team and the know-how we are gaining in the operation of ZEV fleets, in such an innovative network as TPG, we will be able to face up to the new international growth projects of the company, both in Switzerland and in the neighboring countries.”