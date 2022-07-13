Alpay Uguz Leads Global EV Manufacturing for Fisker

Fisker Inc., an electric vehicle (EV) and advanced mobility solutions company, has named Alpay Uguz senior vice president of global manufacturing, reporting to CEO and chairman Henrik Fisker.

Uguz will oversee the company’s global manufacturing as Fisker grows toward its goal of producing 1 million vehicles annually in 2027. Alpay will focus on lean manufacturing and innovative techniques to reduce parts starting from the earliest development phase.

“Alpay’s wealth of hands-on, global manufacturing experience will boost Fisker’s already ultra-fast development process, creating greater efficiency by incorporating the latest in new manufacturing methods,” states Fisker. “Alpay and his team will integrate advanced manufacturing processes early in the vehicle design and engineering phases. We are developing a seamless approach from design to production with faster assembly times, ultimately providing high-quality vehicles optimized for cost and service to our customers.”

“I’m excited to apply my knowledge of lean manufacturing deployment, new product launches, and appreciation for innovation in Fisker’s fast-paced environment, utilizing my cross-cultural experience working in China, Germany, the U.K. and the U.S.,” comments Uguz.

Before joining Fisker, Uguz worked at BMW’s production facility in Spartanburg, S.C. as the general manager of the brand’s SUVs.