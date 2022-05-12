Allison, Xos Partner on e-Axle Development for Heavy-Duty EVs

Xos Inc. and Allison Transmission Inc. are jointly developing heavy-duty Class 7 and 8 commercial electric vehicles (EV). Allison has delivered the initial eGen Power e-Axle hardware for integration, validation and testing in heavy-duty vehicle platforms that are designed and built by Xos. Allison will deliver additional eGen Power 100S and 100D units to Xos throughout 2022.

“We founded Xos in 2016 to build electric vehicles that solved the challenges many fleet owners were facing due to rising costs of maintenance and diesel along with increasing emissions regulations, and today we’re proud to have hundreds of vehicles on the road with nationwide fleets,” says Giordano Sordoni, COO of Xos.

“We’re honored to partner with Allison, a company that has a long history of innovation in the industry, on our common vision to improve the way the world works through advancing commercial vehicle technology,” Sordoni adds. “We believe that Allison’s differentiated e-Axle portfolio combined with its connectivity to fleet customers, established service channel, and reputation for delivering industry-leading reliability will allow Xos to accelerate our growth while enhancing the value we deliver to our customers.”

“We’re extremely proud to partner with Xos in the development of the next generation of commercial vehicles designed to improve the way fleets operate,” states Alexander Schey, Allison’s managing director of electrification commercialization and strategy. “We are inspired by Xos’ innovative and ambitious yet pragmatic approach to the EV market, and we look forward to leveraging Allison’s extensive testing and validation capabilities and investments as part of our partnership to bring Xos heavy duty vehicles to market.”