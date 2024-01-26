Allison Transmission Will Supply e-Axles for Oshkosh Refuse Collection Vehicles

Oshkosh Corporation has selected Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, as its electric axle supplier for North America’s first fully integrated, zero-emission electric refuse collection vehicle (eRCV).

The Allison eGen Power 100S has been successfully integrated into the McNeilus Volterra ZSL, an eRCV designed for the waste management industry to minimize environmental impact and reduce noise in communities worldwide.

“Following a deep technical and competitive evaluation process, Oshkosh chose the Allison eGen Power 100S because of the differentiated performance, packaging efficiency and Allison’s reputation for industry-leading reliability and durability, as well as the established customer support network Allison offers our mutual customers,” says Michael Moore, vice president of corporate engineering at Oshkosh. “This collaboration continues to build on our long history of partnership and innovation with Allison.”

Oshkosh recognized that the eGen Power 100S architecture efficiency advantage in heavy stop-start refuse applications would extend the eRCV’s range. Each vehicle will be built using two eGen Power 100S e-Axles in tandem configuration, while delivering cleaner air and quieter operation in communities where deployed. A differential lock will be used for optimized traction.

“Allison’s latest collaboration with Oshkosh highlights our ability to leverage Allison’s deep technical and application knowledge to deliver innovative propulsion solutions for diesel, natural gas, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric applications, and marks the first time the eGen Power electric axles will be implemented into a vehicle that serves refuse collection applications,” says Rohan Barua, vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket for Allison. “Allison is the established propulsion leader in the North America refuse market. This partnership with Oshkosh helps to ensure Allison will continue to meet customer demand now and well in the future as electric vehicle adoption increases.”