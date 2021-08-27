Allison Transmission, ElDorado National Bring Hybrid Buses to San Francisco

Allison Transmission’s Allison H 40 EPTM electric hybrid propulsion system is being integrated into the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s (SFMTA) Municipal Railway (Muni) buses in partnership with ElDorado National (ENC).

SFMTA has awarded a contract to ElDorado for 30 electric hybrid E-Z Rider II model heavy-duty 30-foot transit buses, which will feature the Allison H 40 EP. This system reduces fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, facilitates quieter operation and reduces CO2 emissions. In addition, the H 40 EP Series is equipped with regenerative braking, a system that converts the vehicle’s kinetic energy to stored electric energy when decelerating or stopping. ElDorado expects to deliver the electric hybrid buses in the second quarter of 2022.

“ENC is excited to partner with SFMTA and Muni on these buses which will utilize the Allison Hybrid EP system which dramatically reduces both diesel fuel consumption and CO2 emissions as compared to a conventional diesel transit bus,” says Mike Ammann, vice president of sales for ElDorado National (California).

“We are proud to support SFMTA in its efforts to modernize its Muni fleet with ENC,” states Rohan Barua, vice president of North America sales, global channel and aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “Allison’s electric hybrid solutions for transit buses are proven to demonstrate bottom-line operating benefits for municipalities and fleets all over the world while delivering industry-leading performance, reliability and durability, for nearly two decades and over several million miles of operation.”

Allison Transmission is a designer and manufacturer of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles, and a global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions. The company has delivered more than 9,000 electric hybrid propulsion systems serving 230 cities in 43 states.