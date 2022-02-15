Allison Transmission Delivers Hybrid-Electric Buses to Southern Nevada Transit Coalition

Allison Transmission has delivered hybrid-electric buses to Southern Nevada Transit Coalition, a public transportation system in Laughlin, Nev. New Flyer integrated Allison’s H 40 EP electric hybrid propulsion system into these new buses. The system improves fuel consumption by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, and also reduces CO2 emissions.

Later this year, Allison’s eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system will be integrated into two new Southern Nevada Transit Coalition buses. In addition to the benefits provided by the H 40 EP system, the eGen Flex electric hybrid system is capable of traveling in electric-only mode for up to 10 miles or 50 minutes before converting back to diesel propulsion. This electric-only mode can be utilized multiple times per route and per day. This propulsion solution also eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas, and in zero-emission zones and bus depots.

“We are proud to partner with Allison to integrate the revolutionary eGen Flex solution into our buses,” says Mike Jackson, director of maintenance for Southern Nevada Transit Coalition. “We’re pleased with the fuel and emissions savings as well as the proven and differentiated reliability Allison’s H 40 EP system has provided our fleet. Allison’s eGen Flex solution will enable us to expand the full electric capabilities of our buses, reducing noise and emissions in the communities we serve, while avoiding significant capital infrastructure investments.”

“Allison’s electric hybrid solutions provide fleets with full electric capability when required, as well as the ability to operate in electric hybrid mode when needed for longer routes, unplanned congestion or extended recharge intervals,” comments Rohan Barua, vice president of North America sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission. “As transit agencies plan for a more sustainable future, Allison eGen Flex electric hybrids are a viable, reliable option that enable fleets to reduce emissions, and improve the ridership experience right now.”

New Flyer’s 40-foot buses, equipped with eGen Flex are slated for production in the coming months and are expected to launch into service by Southern Nevada Transit Coalition in late 2022.