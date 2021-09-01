Allison Transmission and Hino Trucks Partner on EV Truck Production

Allison Transmission, a designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, has been selected by Hino Trucks as its e-Axle development partner for Class 6, 7 and 8 battery electric vehicle (BEV) trucks. The two companies have signed the framework behind a joint collaboration agreement that builds on the long-standing partnership Allison and Hino share in the conventional transmission space.

Through this agreement, Hino will integrate Allison’s eGen Power 100D e-Axle into their vehicles with start of low volume production intended in early 2023.

“This is an exciting development as we continue to expand our electrified product portfolio in support of our promise to provide the most reliable and valued propulsion solutions in the world,” says Rohan Barua, vice president of North America sales, global channel and aftermarket for Allison Transmission. “We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with Hino Trucks in delivering innovative solutions for our mutual customers. Just as the Allison 2000 and 3000 Series are the standard transmission offering in the conventional diesel-powered Hino vehicles, the next generation of Allison commercial EV powertrains will power Hino’s BEV trucks, delivering the same proven performance, reliability and durability that the combination of the Hino-Allison brands represent.”

Hino announced Project Z in October 2020 and has continued collaborating with Allison since then in designing BEV solutions tailored for the North America medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicle markets. As part of the work being undertaken with Hino and other development partner-customers, Allison is launching a new e-Axle product that will be added to the eGen Power family – the eGen Power 100S.

The eGen Power 100S incorporates several of the core components offered in the eGen Power 100D, and packages these elements into a lighter, more compact design best suited for class 6 and 7 vehicles, and in a tandem configuration for class 8 6×4 vehicles. Under the terms of the JCA, Hino will be the first global OEM to integrate the eGen Power 100S, ensuring a partnership in Class 6 through Class 8 vehicles.

The eGen Power 100S complements the eGen Power 100D and the eGen Power 130D, expanding Allison’s e-Axle portfolio to cover multiple vehicle applications across medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The single and dual motors respectively integrate with a multi-speed transmission, eliminating the need for additional driveshafts and support structures. With each motor capable of delivering continuous power of 28 horsepower (212 kW) and peak output power of 434 horsepower (324 kW), the eGen Power 100S, 100D and 130D are among the most power-dense propulsion solutions in their classes.