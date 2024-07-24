Allison, Cummins Successfully Test X15N Engine, 4000 Series Transmission Pairing

Allison Transmission has partnered with Cummins to test and validate the new Cummins X15N 15-liter natural gas engine paired with the Allison 4000 Series fully automatic transmission.

Sandman, a bulk cement hauling fleet based in San Jose, California, has successfully completed over 50,000 miles of vehicle testing in the field and reports significant improvements in fuel efficiency and performance. The test vehicle, a Peterbilt tractor pulling double trailers of bulk cement, demonstrated the performance and productivity of the X15N engine and Allison transmission combination.

“More than 20 years ago, we integrated Allison fully automatic transmissions, which changed the world for our drivers who haul 80,000-pound loads in stop-and-go traffic between San Jose and San Francisco multiple times a day,” says Victor Landaverde, fleet manager, Sandman.

“We are thrilled with the performance of the Cummins X15N engine paired with the Allison 4000 Series transmission and the potential impact it could bring to our fleet of over 100 Allison-equipped natural gas trucks,” adds Landaverde. “The field testing has been flawless over the course of 50,000 miles, and in addition to achieving excellent fuel efficiency, the enhanced engine braking and consistently stronger power during shifting have significantly improved our operations.”

The 4000 Series transmission is designed to deliver both performance and fuel efficiency. Allison’s torque converter multiplies engine torque to improve startability, drivability and overall productivity. Pairing the 4000 Series with the X15N, which is 500 pounds lighter than the diesel version of the 15-liter engine, will increase fuel savings and emissions reductions for fleets, reducing total cost of vehicle ownership while supporting corporate social responsibility objectives. The 4000 Series transmission used in Sandman’s trial is also calibrated with FuelSense 2.0, a set of software and electronic controls that provide quantifiable fuel savings of up to 6%.

“Allison fully automatic transmissions are fuel-agnostic, meaning they can pair with multiple energy sources, including diesel, natural gas, electric hybrid, fuel cell and battery electric,” says Rohan Barua, vice president, North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket, Allison Transmission.

“As the industry continues to evaluate electric vehicle technology and works to overcome the hurdles facing this technology adoption, more customers are expected to adopt alternative fuel engines as a solution to meet increasing emissions stringencies,” adds Barua. “We look forward to partnering with Cummins and leading OEMs to help fleets reduce their carbon footprint without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency. We’re confident the Cummins X15N and Allison transmission pairing is an optimal solution.”

Peterbilt and Kenworth trucks equipped with the X15N and Allison fully automatic transmissions are now available to order.