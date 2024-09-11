Allison, Cummins Partner to Integrate eGen Flex, B-Series for Transit Market

Allison Transmission is collaborating with global power technology provider Cummins Inc. to integrate and certify a Cummins B-Series engine with the Allison eGen Flex electric hybrid propulsion system for the transit market. The integration will meet the EPA’s “Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles — Phase 3” and provide a reliable low-emission propulsion solution in 2027 and beyond.

“This initiative continues Allison’s position at the forefront of sustainable transportation with our comprehensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, which includes fully electric axles and fuel-efficient conventional transmissions that pair seamlessly with alternative fuels and electric propulsion, in addition to the eGen Flex electric hybrid solution for the transit industry,” says Rohan Barua, vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket at Allison Transmission.

eGen Flex offers transit agencies a flexible and efficient path to reducing emissions while maintaining high performance and reliability. This system can operate up to 50% of a bus’s typical route in engine-off mode, providing a solution that is beneficial in reducing emissions in urban areas. The system’s electric-only mode is activated through geofencing technology and eliminates engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers and when operating in predefined dense pedestrian areas and zero-emission zones.