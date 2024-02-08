Allison 3414 RHS Chosen as Transmission for Fleet’s CNG-Powered Trucks

Allison Transmission says a leading global logistics and delivery company will add Freightliner Cascadia compressed natural gas (CNG) day cab tractors equipped with the Allison 3414 Regional Haul Series (RHS) transmission to its fleet of 18,000 tractors.

After initially introducing the 3414 RHS into Cascadia models paired with the DD13 diesel engine in early 2022, Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) introduced the Allison 3414 RHS and Cummins ISX12N engine pairing in 2023 as a solution that maximizes payload and performance while reducing emissions and engine noise levels.

“The 3414 RHS offers a variety of benefits including patented torque converter technology, which ensures vehicles using alternative fuel solutions maintain performance standards while reducing CO2 emissions,” says Rohan Barua, Allison’s vice president of North America Sales, Global Channel and Aftermarket. “The fuel-agnostic nature of Allison transmissions enables customers to use familiar powertrain hardware to achieve sustainability goals.”

Allison’s conventional transmissions are fuel-agnostic, offering easy integration with any fuel source, delivering durability and reliable performance to strengthen sustainability initiatives without sacrificing fleet productivity and efficiency.

The Allison 3414 RHS offers up to 8% fuel economy improvement over the 3000 Highway Series transmission and provides 25% faster acceleration compared with other automated manual transmissions. To compensate for the lower power associated with CNG, Allison’s torque converter multiplies engine torque to significantly improve startability, drivability and overall productivity.