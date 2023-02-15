All 50 States Took Policy Actions Promoting EVs, Charging in 2022

The NC Clean Energy Technology Center (NCCETC) has released its 50 States of Electric Vehicles 2022 Annual Review and Q4 2022 Report, providing insight on state regulatory and legislative discussions and actions on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure.

The report finds that, for the third year in a row, all 50 states plus Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico took actions related to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure during 2022. The greatest number of actions related to rebate and grant programs, rate design, charging station deployment, and targets for state procurement of electric or zero-emission vehicles.

“States filed plans with the federal government for their use of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure, or NEVI, funding in September. The NEVI program was created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021,” notes Rebekah de la Mora, Policy Analyst at NCCETC.

“Funds will first go towards building out designated interstate alternative fuel corridors. The timeline between each state varies; some won’t have definitive plans for a few more years, while others are preparing to release RFPs in the near future.”

A total of 790 electric vehicle actions were taken during 2022. The report notes the top 10 states taking the greatest number or most impactful actions in 2022 were California, Massachusetts, New York, Washington, North Carolina, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Arizona, and Colorado.

“Building off the NEVI plans they filed this year, states policymakers ratcheted up their EV policy activity in 2022,” observes Brian Lips, senior policy project manager at NCCETC. “In addition to very EV-specific activities, like new managed charging programs and incentives for charging equipment, a number of states also took steps to harmonize their EV planning activities with other utility planning activities.”

﻿In Q4 2022, 38 states plus D.C. and Puerto Rico took some type of action on electric vehicles and charging infrastructure. A total of 361 actions were tracked in Q4.

