Alexander Dennis Will Produce 12 New Electric Buses for Foothill Transit

Alexander Dennis Ltd., a subsidiary of independent bus and coach manufacturer NFI Group Inc., has been awarded a contract to build 12 new battery electric Enviro500EV double-deck buses for California customer Foothill Transit.

A leading public transit agency, Foothill Transit serves 22 cities in the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys in eastern Los Angeles County, California. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Foothill Transit strives to provide reliable and eco-friendly transportation solutions for the communities it serves.

Its flagship Silver Streak route to downtown Los Angeles will be further upgraded in 2026 with the 12 new electric double-deckers. With their double-deck design, the buses will maximize passenger capacity on this commuter connection while cutting local emissions. They will join two Enviro500EV pilot buses that were delivered in 2021.

The new buses will use the technology of Alexander Dennis’ next-generation zero-emission bus platform recently launched in the United Kingdom and the Asia-Pacific region. This combines the Voith Electrical Drive System (VEDS) with a modular battery system that offers increased energy storage and greater operational range on a single charge.

“This investment in zero-emissions technology aligns with our vision for a sustainable future,” says Doran Barnes, CEO of Foothill Transit. “We are proud to partner with Alexander Dennis to bring these cutting-edge double-deck electric buses to our communities. This marks a significant step forward in our commitment to providing reliable, eco-friendly and efficient transit services.”

“We are excited to once again be working with Foothill Transit,” adds Stephen Walsh, vice president for Alexander Dennis in North America. “After trials with two earlier Enviro500EV pilot buses, Foothill Transit’s selection of Alexander Dennis next-generation technology for its Silver Streak route is a huge vote of confidence for us. With increased energy storage, revised drivetrain configuration and modular battery configurations, the Enviro500EV with next-generation technology will improve range and other capabilities vital to the mixed profile of inner-city roads and freeways that are features of the Silver Streak route.”

This award is the second in North America for the Enviro500EV and highlights the resurging demand for Alexander Dennis double-deck buses following the relaunch of Buy America-compliant production with Big Rig Manufacturing.