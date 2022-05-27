Alexander Dennis Celebrates Delivery of 1,000th BYD ADL Electric Bus

NFI Group Inc. subsidiary Alexander Dennis Ltd. (ADL) and BYD UK’s electric vehicle (EV) partnership has delivered its 1,000th zero-emission bus. ADL and BYD UK have been working in partnership since 2015.

The BYD ADL Enviro400EV double decker was part-funded by the Scottish government and handed over to Stagecoach Bluebird in Aberdeen during Scottish Bus Week in the presence of the Scottish government’s Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work.

Sales of the British-built BYD ADL Enviro200EV single deck bus and BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck bus have accelerated rapidly as the transition to zero-emission mobility gathers pace in the United Kingdom. While it took five years to reach the 500th BYD ADL electric bus, the partnership has now delivered its 1,000th vehicle just one year later.

“I’m really pleased to witness the 1,000th electric bus manufactured by ADL – a great example of successful collaboration between Scottish operators and manufacturers, supported by Scottish Government funding,” says Richard Lochhead, Minister for Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work. “Through the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Scheme, we’ve supported the introduction of 22 new electric buses here in Aberdeen for Stagecoach Bluebird.”

This bus is the last of a fleet of 22 BYD ADL Enviro400EV double deck buses that Stagecoach bought for services in Aberdeen with financial support from the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme. Stagecoach has since confirmed an order for an additional 13 electric buses of the same type for Aberdeen following the award of funding through the Scottish Government’s follow-on scheme, the Zero-Emission Bus Challenge Fund.

“This milestone demonstrates the incredible pace at which the transition to zero-emission mobility is now happening thanks to bus companies’ drive for innovation and government support,” states Marie Connell, national account manager at ADL. “With 1,000 electric buses now on the road, our customers benefit from the BYD ADL partnership’s unrivalled experience. Stagecoach’s new order for another 13 of these electric double deckers will further extend the benefits as passengers will enjoy a smooth and quiet ride and the people of Aberdeen will breathe cleaner air.”

“We are all really excited to be sharing BYD ADL’s celebration of delivering its 1,000th fully electric bus. Introducing these new vehicles reflects the investment both we and Scottish government are making thanks to the Scottish Ultra-Low Emission Bus Scheme and the funding made available to support the delivery of the new buses,” adds Peter Knight, managing director for Stagecoach Bluebird. “The introduction of these 22 new fully electric buses on our bus routes in Aberdeen reflect our commitment to creating a greener, smarter, safer and healthier country and at the same time will deliver major benefits for the region and our customers.”