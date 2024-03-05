Albuquerque Gets on Board with GILLIG, Receives Delivery of 35 CNG Buses

Heavy-duty transit bus manufacturer GILLIG has delivered the first 35 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses to Albuquerque, New Mexico’s transportation agency ABQ RIDE, with an additional 18 scheduled for mid-2024.

This inaugural purchase marks a major transition for the agency as it replaces old diesel-hybrid buses with new, eco-friendly and cost-effective GILLIG buses. Adorned with “mobile mural” paint wraps showcasing the enchanting landscapes of New Mexico, these near-zero-emission buses celebrate the state’s scenery and reflect ABQ RIDE’s decision to combine local artistry with environmental consciousness.

ABQ RIDE’s recent acquisition of GILLIG CNG buses is a game-changing development for the agency and the greater Albuquerque community. These buses are designed to provide ultra-low-emission and ultra-high-performance transit solutions with a low total cost of ownership.

The vehicles are built on GILLIG’s signature Low-Floor platform, known for its rugged reliability and easy maintenance. Achieving the highest reliability scores and the best CNG fuel economy in federal Altoona testing, the GILLIG CNG is a transit solution that’s durable, dependable, economically smart and environmentally advantageous.

Environmental benefits of transitioning from older vehicles to these new CNG buses are remarkable, with an estimated reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 356.53 tons and nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by 3014.55 pounds per bus over its lifespan — the equivalent of planting over 52,000 trees. With the acquisition of these buses, ABQ RIDE is taking a bold step forward in reducing its environmental footprint while providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transit solutions to the community.

“We’re excited to announce this new partnership with ABQ Ride and for these beautifully wrapped GILLIG CNG buses to begin service,” says Javier Hernandez, GILLIG’s director of national sales. “We know that every transit agency and community has distinct needs, and having the flexibility to fit every fleet is at the core of what we offer at GILLIG.

“ABQ Ride’s investment in the new buses reinforces how GILLIG’s versatility and reliability help agencies achieve our shared commitment to keep communities connected,” adds Hernandez. “We look forward to seeing these buses roll out as the cutting-edge CNG technology helps protect the very environment the ‘mobile murals’ are celebrating.”