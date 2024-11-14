Alabama Power Deploys ADS-TEC ChargeBox at Technology Center

Alabama Power has deployed the battery-buffered, ultra-fast ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox at its Technology Application Center (TAC). The ChargeBox is enabling Alabama Power to power up its electric vehicle fleet in just minutes, while also providing local businesses and fleet operators the opportunity to try the platform and experience the benefits of this type of EV charging.

The ADS-TEC Energy ChargeBox platform’s battery-buffered technology enables widespread, ultra-fast charging (up to 320 kW) on existing power-limited grids. Unlike conventional DC chargers, it does not require extensive construction or upgrades to high-powered electrical infrastructure, making it a solution for businesses looking to quickly and cost-effectively deploy ultra-fast EV chargers.

Alabama has seen strong growth in EV adoption, and the state is spending millions of dollars to expand its charging station infrastructure. According to the Department of Energy, in 2023 alone, EV registration doubled in two months with thousands of vehicles on the road across the state.

“Alabama Power has a long history of supporting customers in their efforts to advance the EV industry,” says Renato Gross, senior executive vice president, ADSE Inc. “We’re proud to be working with them to identify innovative ways our technology can be used throughout the state to further drive sustainable EV adoption right here in Alabama.”