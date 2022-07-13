Alabama City Fleet Deploying Mack LR Electric Refuse Truck

The City of Mobile, Ala., has ordered a Mack LR Electric Class 8 refuse vehicle: the city’s first electric vehicle to operate in its fleet of 26 refuse trucks.

Mobile received funds from the Volkswagen lawsuit settlement to enable the purchase of the truck. The city plans to continue to seek grants to help with the purchase of charging stations and the development of a comprehensive electric vehicle plan.

“As the first electric vehicle in our public services fleet, we wanted something that could keep up with our existing trucks and our team members could quickly learn to operate,” says Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. “The LR Electric provides the kind of comfort and usability we wanted for our staff, as well as the reliability we’ve come to expect from a Mack truck.”

Four NMC (Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide) lithium-ion batteries, charged through a 150 kW, SAE J1772-compliant charging system, power the Mack LR Electric model and all onboard accessories through 12V, 24V and 600V circuits. Twin electric motors produce 448 continuous horsepower and 4,051 lb.-ft. of peak torque output from zero RPM. The two-stage regenerative braking system helps recapture energy from the stops the vehicle makes.

Mobile is investing in a portable DC charger, enabling the city to test different locations and serve as backup support once permanent charging stations are chosen and installed.

The city’s LR Electric will be supported by Gulf Coast Truck & Equipment Co.